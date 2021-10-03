 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $450,000

Extensively remodeled log cabin on private, wooded, level (1.3 acre) located minutes from historic downtown Davidson! Covered, "Rocking Chair" front porch for complete relaxation & tons of privacy in back yard with fire pit & shed! OPEN PLAN! Vaulted Great Room features stone, wood burning fireplace, custom wood mantle, ceiling fan & hardwood flooring! Upgraded Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, eat in breakfast bar, floating accent shelves, custom light fixtures & hardwood floors! Laundry on main level! Lovely Sunroom with AMAZING views of your private, wooded back yard! Primary Bedroom on main level features nice natural light, custom light fixture & private bath! Primary Bath offers dual, granite vanity, custom, tiled shower & tile floors! Upper level Loft with skylight! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms on upper level! Bedroom 2 has pull down attic storage! Full Bath on upper level with granite vanity, tub/shower combination & tile floors!

