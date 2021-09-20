Lovely 3 BR, 2.5 Bath brick townhome in the highly desirable St. Alban's neighborhood in Davidson. Great location on Caldwell Lane. Located across from church yard & community gardens at the top of the development. The home has been superbly maintained & is in excellent condition. Main level features owner's suite, gorgeous tile flooring, extensive moldings & tasteful neutral paint colors. The living room has a large bay window & gas fireplace. Dining room is open to the living room for a large entertaining space. Island kitchen has Corian countertops, tile backsplash & ample cabinet space. This unit features a smaller family room & a separate office/study. Enclosed patio off the study. Upstairs features two bedrooms, full bath, loft area & a large walk-in attic storage area. New roof in 2019. Great community, walkable streets w/ many outdoor attractions. Less than one mile to Main Street in Davidson. Please don't miss as there has been little townhome inventory in 2021!
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $455,000
