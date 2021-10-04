COMING SOON - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! This is a Gorgeous MOVE IN READY home. Freshly painted inside and out. Your Chef will be delighted as the Entire Kitchen has been Updated with Brand New Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, lighting, and appliances. Beautiful wide-plank LVP floors throughout main level. Cozy up to the gorgeous gas log fireplace with marble mosaic tile and rustic wood mantel. Find your way upstairs to a Spacious Primary Bedroom with walk-in closet, and a Luxuriously renovated bathroom with huge walk-in shower, new vanity and lighting. 2 additional bedrooms share an updated Jack & Jill Bath. Serene backyard Patio with Pergola and New Privacy fence, along with a Custom Shed for additional storage. YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS ONE! Right near the heart of Downtown Davidson, short walk or bike ride to Restaurants & Shopping - Easy commute to I-77. Full list of all the upgrades will be uploaded soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $489,900
