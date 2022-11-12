3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $490,000

CAN'T BEAT THIS LOCATION with Everything Davidson/ Davidson Commons has to Offer at Your Fingertips! Start Your Morning with Coffee, Grab Lunch, Pick up a New Outfit, Swing by the Grocery, and End the Day with Wine, ALL Right Outside Your Front Door. Easy Townhome Living in this 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bathroom, End-Unit. The Open Main Level features Beautiful Dark Wood Floors, Oversized Windows and a Classic Eat-in Kitchen with a Large Island, Granite Countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Primary Suite with an Awesome Closet, Dual Sinks, and Walk-in Tile Shower. Extra Living Space on the Lower Level with a Full Bath. 2 Car Garage. With Milkbread, Clean Juice, 77 Grounds, Harris Teeter, I-77, and More So Close, You Get the Small Town Feel with Access to Big City Amenities.