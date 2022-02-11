3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $524,900

Must see home in desirable Lake Davidson Park! Covered front porch perfect for enjoying morning coffee & relaxing. Welcoming 2-story foyer leads to main level w/ hardwoods throughout! Formal dining room w/ beautiful molding & tons of natural light. Kitchen w/ granite countertops, breakfast bar, tile backsplash, & pantry! Sunny breakfast area perfect for hosting gatherings. Cozy, bright great room w/ gas fireplace! Bathroom & hallway w/ built-in shelving & cabinetry complete main level. Owners retreat w/ tray ceiling & walk-in closet! En-suite bathroom w/ dual vanity, garden tub, & walk-in shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathroom, & laundry complete 2nd level. Private, fenced in yard w/ patio perfect for grilling, relaxing, & entertaining! Extra storage off patio & detached 2-car garage. Inground sprinklers installed & gutter guards! Neighborhood features sandy beach perfect for kids/families! Great Davidson location close to Downtown Davidson, shopping, restaurants, parks & more!