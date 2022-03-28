Beautiful home in desirable Park Place at Davidson! Great curb appeal, river stone outline, new landscape lighting, & peaceful covered front porch w/ swing! Open 2-story foyer leads to spacious main level w/ open floor plan, gorgeous hardwoods, & luxury finishes throughout. Formal living room w/ decorative wainscotting & tons of natural light! Large great room w/ built-ins & stone stacked gas log fireplace! Elegant kitchen w/ new Kitchenaid stainless steel appliances, farm sink, tile backsplash, center island, & granite countertops. Sunny breakfast area perfect for hosting gatherings! Bathroom & laundry room complete main level. Elegant owners retreat w/ tray ceiling, crown molding, & walk-in closet! En-suite bathroom w/ dual vanity, soaking tub, & walk-in shower! Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathroom, & large bonus room complete 2nd level. Huge fenced in yard w/ patio & deck. Great Davidson location close to schools, restaurants, shopping, & parks! Easy access to I-77.
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $595,000
