3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $604,900

Fabulous new construction townhome in Davidson. Only 4 units left ! 3 Br 2.5 baths very open and airy floor plan. Designer-decorated and upscale finishes are included in price. Large kitchen with 8ft island open to living room and dining rooms making it perfect for entertaining. The family room opens to an expansive deck perfect for outdoor gatherings and enjoying the natural area. Small, quaint community adjacent to golf club. Socialize with neighbors and make new friends by joining River Run CC.