Welcome Home!! To this 1.5 story custom built home in highly desirable River Run Community. This beautiful home features an updated gourmet kitchen including a Wolf range and a wine cooler. Large primary suite located on the main level. 2nd floor boasts new carpet with 2 bedroom's and additional bonus room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom. Enjoy the open floor plan with a double sided fireplace. Entertain on your oversized back deck while enjoying the serenity of your private fenced in backyard. Become a member of the River Run Country Club and enjoy the clubhouse, pool, golf course, and tennis courts. Community features walking trails and lake. (New roof and gutters installed in 2020), (New Energy Efficient windows and sliding exterior door installed 2020). River Run has something for everyone, this home is a must see.
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 30-Oct.…
Candidates running for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education met Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Democ…
- Updated
Inlaid into the sidewalks of Main Street in Downtown Mooresville is an ever-growing group of some of the most recognizable names in the sport …
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
- Updated
Lake Norman High School celebrated homecoming on Oct. 1. Activities included crowning of the senior queen, senior king and junior, sophomore a…
- Updated
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
If you hoped grocery stores this fall and winter would look like they did in the Before Times, with limitless options in the snack, drink, candy and frozen foods aisles, get ready for some disappointing news.
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
In celebration of Fire Safety Month in October, the preschool at Vanderburg United Methodist Church collected snacks and drinks for the firefi…