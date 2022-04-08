Welcome to one of the best lots in the neighborhood! Backing up to the beautiful pond on a .7 acre flat lot, this full brick home with a fabulous floor plan is ready for your updates! Primary BR on the main level with tray ceiling, en suite bath with double sinks and large walk in closet. Hardwoods throughout the remainder of the main level which boasts a 2 story great room with fireplace and views of the pond, kitchen with large breakfast area and work nook/butlers pantry with built ins, study featuring a wall of built in cabinets, DR, main level laundry with sink and cabinetry and a half bath. On the upper level find 2 additional BR's, one with a loft area perfect for a study nook, full bath and a large bonus room. Enjoy views of the pond from the pretty screened porch or the double level decking off the back of the home. Just minutes to downtown Davidson or Huntersville conveniences. Enjoy community tennis/basketball courts and lovely walking trails. You can make this home your own!
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $639,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Dr. Michael Royal, Mooresville Graded School District assistant superintendent of secondary education, was among 25 school and district leader…
The students at Lake Norman High School were in their various places, some meeting to give and receive stage instructions, others taking care …
MOORESVILLE — The distinct ping of a well-hit softball echoed across the stadium. Hickory Ridge’s Tori Kirkpatrick had sent the ball deep into…
Amid the U.S. housing crunch, some are finding a solution in Accessory Dwelling Units, also know as granny flats, in-law units or backyard bungalows.