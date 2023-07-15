Gorgeous, like new, one owner townhome in the beautiful and exclusive Villages at Main Street community in Davidson! You will instantly fall in love this light-filled, superbly built property offering rich dark wood floors throughout, tall ceiling heights, and open concept. The 1st floor entry opens into a lovely open living space with gas fp, a large wet bar, & beverage fridge. Beyond is an open flex space and another flex space that makes an ideal office but with the adjacent full bath, would make a nice guest suite. Private patio just outside the kitchen connects the home to the detached 2car garage. open living, dining and beautiful Chef's kitchen equipped w/ ss appliances, counter space galore, above and below cabinet lighting, & huge island w/seating for at least 4 round out the 2nd floor. Upstairs provides 2 sizable secondary bedrooms, inviting full bath & a calming & serene primary suite complete w/dual vanities, walk in closet, & tile shower. Plantation shutters throughout.