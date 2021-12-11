 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $825,000

Cozy up by the fireplace and watch the gorgeous Lake Norman sunrise/sunset from the comfort of your large great room. Opening up to the dining area and kitchen with plenty of windows to make sure you never miss that lake view! In the kitchen, a large island is great for entertaining or preparing meals. With wall cabinets all the way up to the ceiling you'll have plenty of space to store your things. Going down the entry hallway on your left is a powder room. At the end of a hall is a flex room. It can be turned into a home office or playroom for the little ones. Up the stairs, you'll find three large bedrooms. The master has an attached sitting area for you to relax and wind down at the end of the day. In the master bath, you'll find large his and her closets. Located on the upper floor is the laundry designed for plenty of storage and a sink. HOA dues include community gardener, exterior home and lawn maintenance, irrigation, water, and trash.

