3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,125,000

Welcome to 1545 Hidden Cove Lane! This beautiful, custom-built waterfront home is absolutely stunning. The open floor plan welcomes you as soon as you walk through the door! Beautiful water views from the expansive living space! The gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, custom cabinets and massive island with plenty of seating. From the living area, walk out to the massive screened porch and deck that expands the length of the home. Absolutely perfect for entertaining. Primary bedroom suite with large walk in closet and small built-in safe. Upstairs you will find a dream bonus room with a half bath-perfect for an office, play room, or extra living area! The basement is waiting for you to customize with so much potential for extra living space, entertaining, or guest quarters. Across the back of the home you find a screened in deck with enough room to enjoy the lake views with friends and family. Lake living at it's finest!!