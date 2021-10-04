Waterfront Ranch with stunning views, private dock and pool on Lake Norman in Denver! This renovated home sits on over 1/2 acre of stunning waterfront property. A new Dock (2019) with covered slip overlooks open waterways while an adjacent cove provides privacy and minimal boat traffic. A recent renovation (2018) of the main living areas included new front doors, resurfaced & repainted ceilings, an all new kitchen with Thermador appliances, two islands, double ovens, gas cooktop and more, plus new paint and crown molding in the bedrooms as well as new sliding glass doors in the great room and primary bedroom. A prior renovation also updated both bathrooms and included a new pool liner. 192' of newly stabilized shoreline & year round deep water and can be expanded with an additional floating pad. Downstairs, two large storage areas provide great utility spaces or room for expansion of outdoor living space. Close to HWY 16 & the best of Denver, this home is a must see! Visit www.thefishersrealestate.com for more information.
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,150,000
