3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,175,000

Water! Water! Everywhere! This property SCREAMS lake retreat. Pack your bags for a weekend on the water, or make this your primary residence. Let the pleasures of lake living begin in this charming waterfront getaway. Enjoy fishing along the shoreline, take an afternoon boat ride, drop your kayak in and stroll along the lake. Invite family and friends over to enjoy this spacious panoramic 200’ (Approx. ) of shoreline view, there is plenty of outdoor space to entertain. Plenty of space inside with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and open kitchen with dining area. Look no further, let your outdoor adventures start here on Dellinger Road!