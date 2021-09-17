3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,195,000

Beautiful waterfront home w/106 ft of Lake Norman w/Great views. Pier w/floating dock & retaining wall. Large Primary bedroom & Bath on Main Floor. Vaulted Ceiling& glass doors that lead to large Deck w/view of the Lake. New Tile shower & pebble floor have rain glass doors. Living room has Beaded board ceiling. Full glass doors along Lakeside for great views. Lovely Kitchen with all new Cabinets, soft close drawers & pull outs ,granite counter tops & Bar area, new sink ,faucet & new appliances. 2 bedrooms upstairs w/Jack & Jill bath. Office & cozy loft area. Large Laundry room w/sink, cabinets & place to hang laundry on main entry from garage. More updates include new painted ceilings & walls. New lighting throughout home. LVP flooring, tile floors & shower in bathrooms. New window treatments throughout home. New decking boards on Lakeside Deck. New roof in 2017, Geothermal HVAC 2021, 3 double garages tandem & 4 lifts. There is a separate room above garage for storage.