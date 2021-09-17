Beautiful waterfront home w/106 ft of Lake Norman w/Great views. Pier w/floating dock & retaining wall. Large Primary bedroom & Bath on Main Floor. Vaulted Ceiling& glass doors that lead to large Deck w/view of the Lake. New Tile shower & pebble floor have rain glass doors. Living room has Beaded board ceiling. Full glass doors along Lakeside for great views. Lovely Kitchen with all new Cabinets, soft close drawers & pull outs ,granite counter tops & Bar area, new sink ,faucet & new appliances. 2 bedrooms upstairs w/Jack & Jill bath. Office & cozy loft area. Large Laundry room w/sink, cabinets & place to hang laundry on main entry from garage. More updates include new painted ceilings & walls. New lighting throughout home. LVP flooring, tile floors & shower in bathrooms. New window treatments throughout home. New decking boards on Lakeside Deck. New roof in 2017, Geothermal HVAC 2021, 3 double garages tandem & 4 lifts. There is a separate room above garage for storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting Monday and there were repeated interruptions during the public comment period.
The Mooresville Campus of Mitchell Community College is about to get a lot bigger.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Cornelius man at a Mooresville park.
With staff members holding the front doors open wide, 101-year-old Fern Honeycutt was welcomed Tuesday afternoon as the first patient at the S…
The Mooresville Police Department is searching for the suspect who demanded medications from a pharmacy Saturday morning.
I am terrible at foreign languages. Despite traveling around Europe four months a year since I was a kid, I can barely put a sentence together anywhere east or south of England. But with some creative communication, I manage just well enough to write guidebooks, produce TV shows, and enjoy Europe on vacation. And nowhere do I have more fun communicating than in Italy.
- Updated
Lox Leach is back on the ballot for Mooresville's Board of Commissioners after the North Carolina Board of Elections ruled that he shouldn't have been removed by the Iredell County Board of Elections.
- Updated
Accusations by parents that the Mooresville Graded School District is promoting critical race theory and racial division through student surve…