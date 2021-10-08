3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,449,000

BUILD BIG on this large Rare Waterfront with FRONT and REAR lake views ( video on vimeo ). Wide corner 1.56 acre 2-lot property in Westport Peninsula community. Main channel unobstructed view is miles long with 230ft of shoreline, and a gentle slope to private BEACH. Rare 20x30 BOAT HOUSE, can rebuild with top deck or lakeside bedroom. Ideal cove location provides protected swimming, recreation and lounging. Pier with DEEP WATER covered dock, and covered sitting. The area homes are beautiful, neighbor to Governor's Island and Sailvew. The Front yard has large and flat land, providing all sorts of options for your house plans and extras, with bookend nature areas for tranquil outdoor living. Highly renovated home, if needed for short term plans or loan options, but could divide. NEW in 2017: HVAC, natural gas lines, electrical, plumbing, city sewer and water connections, roof, drywall, kitchen, tile floor. 40-minutes into Charlotte via HWY16. Central to many resources.