Welcome Home to this absolutely stunning move in ready 3 bedroom unit in the highly desirable community of The Bluffs at Waterside Crossing, Denver, NC! Stepping into huge living room with gleaming floors, recessed lighting, fireplace while still getting abundance of natural light in. Kitchen with center island, all white cabinetry, black appliances, granite countertops, backsplash & ample cabinet & counter space loaded with space & features you will appreciate. Spacious bedrooms. Not to miss stepping out to the patio perfect for relaxation or cookout with friends & family while giving all the privacy needed. Enjoy the community pool and low maintenance living! You will enjoy being just steps from the large pool. Great Location with just a quick walk to shops and restaurants and 5 minutes to Lake Norman, 10 minutes to Birkdale, and 20 minutes to Uptown Charlotte. This is truly a one of a kind! Why Wait? Contact today for more details!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,675
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
A Mooresville man was charged with using a woman’s debit card to make unauthorized purchases.
Dr. Michael Royal, Mooresville Graded School District assistant superintendent of secondary education, was among 25 school and district leader…
An arcade bar based in Mooresville is expanding to downtown Hickory.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
The students at Lake Norman High School were in their various places, some meeting to give and receive stage instructions, others taking care …