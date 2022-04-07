3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,675

Welcome Home to this absolutely stunning move in ready 3 bedroom unit in the highly desirable community of The Bluffs at Waterside Crossing, Denver, NC! Stepping into huge living room with gleaming floors, recessed lighting, fireplace while still getting abundance of natural light in. Kitchen with center island, all white cabinetry, black appliances, granite countertops, backsplash & ample cabinet & counter space loaded with space & features you will appreciate. Spacious bedrooms. Not to miss stepping out to the patio perfect for relaxation or cookout with friends & family while giving all the privacy needed. Enjoy the community pool and low maintenance living! You will enjoy being just steps from the large pool. Great Location with just a quick walk to shops and restaurants and 5 minutes to Lake Norman, 10 minutes to Birkdale, and 20 minutes to Uptown Charlotte. This is truly a one of a kind! Why Wait? Contact today for more details!