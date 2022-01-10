3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,895,000

Your search for the perfect lake house is over. Updated ranch home w/ finished basement located on a premier park-like lot. Open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, wide-plank hardwood floors, custom built-ins, plantation shutters, custom lighting, stone fireplace, & freshly painted interiors. White cabinets, new gourmet Jenn-Air appliances, 48 Refrig, granite countertops & oversized island w/ induction cooktop. Main floor primary bedroom & updated ensuite bathroom w/ two walk-in closets, heated floors & lighted cabinets, office & laundry. The lower level has a Family room w/ wet bar, beverage cooler, & microwave, FP & built-ins, oversized secondary bedrooms w/ separate entrance. A multi-level deck leads you to the amazing backyard w/ a gazebo, paver patio, fountain, fireplace, pergola, & outdoor kitchen. Custom dock w/ wire railing & lighting offer 2 levels of fun. The upper level has a jump platform into the lake where the depth has been dredged to 20", 2 lifts. 1 covered the other is open.