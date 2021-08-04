Welcome to Italy without the transAtlantic flight! This owner brought his heritage, design, materials and literally the master tradesman to bring home to Lake Norman. The finest materials, most meticulous skills and most global touch on contemporary make this home unlike any other home on Lake Norman, NC, USA. Enjoy the glass wall that reveals sunsets from the primary bedroom. Glass rails, cinema, sauna, wine cellar and most distinguished design you can pursue in this region is all one showing away from having an impact on all your senses. So many unique features it would be nearly impossible to list them all here, from the grandfathered in two stall boat house, to a newer modern covered dock with large and covered sitting area on the pier, amazing water views year round, deep water at the dock, and plenty of room for your boat and your guests to visit, this home is an entertainer's dream! The boat house has a structural roof if you'd ever desire to convert that to seating areas. Some items in home are not fully completed.
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $2,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 13-21. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
Church starts women’s group
*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet…
LONG RANGE SUNSET VIEWS OF LAKE NORMAN! STUNNING HOME right off the Langtree exit! Privately located in the premier community of COVE KEY! COV…
- Updated
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 18-24.