3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $2,425

This sweet 3-bed, 2-bath home is located in Denver’s Creek Park neighborhood. The sunny family room is floored in hardwood and includes the living room, kitchen, and dining area – all of it bathed in sunlight from windows on two walls. The kitchen offers a full suite of stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner gas range, granite counters, an underhung double sink, and white shaker cabinets. The carpeted primary suite boasts great closet space and an ensuite bath with dual-sink vanity. The sunny secondary bedrooms have great closet space and share a bath. This is all tied together with a covered patio overlooking your fenced backyard, hookups for your washer/dryer, and a 2-car garage.