Home of the Month special! Located in the quiet back phase of the community, this building is situated next to common space and just a short walk from the amenity center. Pool, clubhouse and gym under construction! Home comes with popular covered rear patio, a perfect blank canvas for your outdoor oasis! Modern interior features like quartz counters, craftsman style doors & trim, subway tile kitchen backsplash, gas cooking and gray glazed cabinetry. Sought after primary bedroom on the main with tray ceiling and walk in closet! Huge savings on this home of the month opportunity...call to schedule your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $229,990
