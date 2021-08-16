Neat older brick home located in well sought after Denver location nestled on private wooded 1.72 acre lot not far to Business Hwy. 16 and New Hwy. 16., stores, restaurants, schools, etc. With Lake Norman boat accesses nearby. This well maintained full brick home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, 1,229 sq.ft and 1,229 sq.ft. unfinished basement that could be finished off for more heated living area. 2 large storage rooms in basement, a laundry area divided to make 2 large rooms. 1 currently being used for business music area. Roof 8 years old, heat pump approx. 4 years old. Nice hardwood floors throughout, living has carpet. Fenced back yard. Has well and septic. Septic recently pumped 3/2021. House just powerwashed(just house). Come with your agent. Schedule a showing today and bring us an offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $239,900
