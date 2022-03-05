 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $280,000

Multiple offers received, highest and best offers due by Sunday, 3/6, at 6pm. Don't miss this gem of a 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhouse with a spacious primary bedroom on the main level! Don't miss the modern finishes of this former builder model home with a plan that showcases "Open Concept" at its finest - with crisp white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features two oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets that share a large jack-and-jill bathroom with ample storage! Don't miss the patio between the house and the 1-car backload garage - perfect for entertaining and a BBQ! All this is a short walk to the newly rebuilt Westport Tennis & Swim Club (membership is separate from townhouse HOA) and the convenience of Denver to all the fun of the Lake Norman & Charlotte area (3 min to grocery store, 20 min to Birkdale, 30 min to Charlotte Douglas Airport). Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics