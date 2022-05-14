Beautiful end unit townhome in the Smithstone Community on Lake Norman. This waterfront community has a pool, clubhouse, and community lake access with a dock. Inside you will find an open concept living room that flows into the kitchen making it perfect for entertaining. Engineered hardwood floors flow throughout the downstairs. Kitchen features granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, SS appliances, spacious pantry, custom barn door, and huge island with seating up to 4. Spacious primary bedroom has huge windows that flood the room with natural light. Both full baths feature granite countertops, tile floors, and tile in the showers. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with one offering a custom built murphy work desk. Other features include walk in primary closet, dual zone HVAC, tankless hot water heater. Close to local restaurants, shopping, and Lake Norman Brewery. 20 Minute drive to the Birkdale Village, and around 30 minutes to the Airport and Uptown. This one won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $305,000
