3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $305,000

Gorgeous like-new townhome in desirable Mariners Pointe at Smithstone. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome has an open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen and a large breakfast bar. The backyard with a patio offers privacy and a nice area for entertaining. Upstairs features a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, tile shower, and dual vanities. There are two additional bedrooms, and a full bath with tile floor and tile tub surround. Featured amenities include the stunning community pool and clubhouse overlooking a unique cove that leads out to wide views of Lake Norman. The Community Clubhouse is optionally available for those times that require more space for entertaining. Great location close to restaurants, shopping, parks, golf, lake, schools, and easy access to Charlotte & Huntersville. HOA fees cover water, lawn maintenance, and termite control!