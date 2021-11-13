Gorgeous like-new townhome in desirable Mariners Pointe at Smithstone. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome has an open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen and a large breakfast bar. The backyard with a patio offers privacy and a nice area for entertaining. Upstairs features a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, tile shower, and dual vanities. There are two additional bedrooms, and a full bath with tile floor and tile tub surround. Featured amenities include the stunning community pool and clubhouse overlooking a unique cove that leads out to wide views of Lake Norman. The Community Clubhouse is optionally available for those times that require more space for entertaining. Great location close to restaurants, shopping, parks, golf, lake, schools, and easy access to Charlotte & Huntersville. HOA fees cover water, lawn maintenance, and termite control!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
- Updated
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute (https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-car…
- Updated
After an investigation spanning several months, Mooresville police charged Chase Harris Roycroft with multiple counts of sexual exploitation o…
Mooresville police seeking help in locating man wanted in connection with child pornography investigation
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department is searching for a man they said is wanted in connection with the distribution of online child pornography. …
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a $45.6 million project bid for the construction o…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…
- Updated
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Tuesday, in a 4-1 vote, decided to make face masks optional for students in seven…