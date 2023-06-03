Lake Norman Waterfront Community! Mariners Pointe at Smithstone, waterfront pool & clubhouse, community trailered jet ski/boat storage- enjoy lake access from nearby boat ramps. VERY RARE end unit with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths Townhome with Spacious, Private Outdoor Living Area. Amazing Chef's Granite- Top Island Kitchen, Gas Range, SS Appliances, and Double Pantry. Nice Size Great Room with Lots of Light. Escape Upstairs to The Owner's Suite with Gorgeous Angled Tray Ceiling. Luxury Bath. Large 2nd/3rd bedrooms. Close to Tons of Shopping/Restaurants & I 485! *Professional photos & measurements on 5/31* Showings start 6/2 !
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $320,000
