Prepare to be impressed! This meticulously maintained two-story townhome is so inviting. The main floor features open concept living, yet provides a cozy & comfortable environment. Beautiful cabinetry & granite countertops in Kitchen & Baths. Kitchen features an Island for casual dining & SS appliances. Main floor Laundry Room is so convenient. Washer & dryer convey! Private Primary Bedroom Suite on main. Two spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs share a Jack & Jill Bath. A large closet is located at the top of the stairs, as well as a sweet little nook that is yours to define! Private Rear Patio connects home to rear loading Garage. Enjoy walking through this community of townhomes & single family homes, situated around the Westport Golf Course, Swim & Tennis Club. Located minutes from Lake Norman, with easy access to major highways & C-D Int'l Airport. All the conveniences of daily living are nearby, making this a great location to call home! Showings begin 5-13.