3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $325,000

Lovely and Spacious home in Highly Desired Community. This community is 55 and older and "Sold Out". Like Brand New. Home features Upgraded vinyl flooring on main level, granite countertops, stainless appliances, three bedrooms, and bonus room over the garage. Don't miss the opportunity to get in the neighborhood.

