3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $330,000

Welcome home! This 2019-built home is ready for its new owner. Open-concept living on first floor with family room, dining and kitchen. The owner's suite also located on first floor with cathedral ceilings and large walk-in closet. The owner's suite bathroom includes granite countertop and a large walk-in shower with beautiful frameless shower door. Upstairs you'll find 2 large secondary bedrooms with adjoining jack and jill bath. Both bedrooms have a large walk-in closet. High-end LVP flooring in all main living areas. Kitchen boasts beautiful white shaker-style cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry is conveniently located on main level next to owner's suite. Walk out rear door to your enclosed patio area and rear garage access.