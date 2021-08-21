New Construction home in Denver with no HOA! Perfect location, close to Business 16 and Highway 16. Short commute to Charlotte and Charlotte Douglas Airport. Beautiful two story home with gorgeous finishings! Open floorpan with main bedroom on first level. Beautiful tile work in bathrooms with grand walk-in shower in main bathroom. Granite countertops in kitchen with shaker cabinets. Large bonus room, two guest bedrooms and two full bathrooms on second level. Make your appointment to see this stunning home now!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department arrested two people and a warrant was issued for a juvenile in connection with the shooting death of a man at Magla Park.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
- Updated
While much of the nation pushes toward resuming normal operations, local healthcare leaders are joining together to make a plea: This pandemic…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
- Updated
Kimberly Morse was rewarded by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a Lake Norman High School student three years ago.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 28-Aug. 4. For more information regarding specific plo…
Looking for some fun the whole family can enjoy?
- Updated
Ten years ago, a group of women working with the Mooresville/Lake Norman branch of The Christian Mission, who love fashion and wanted to suppo…