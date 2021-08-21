 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $330,000

New Construction home in Denver with no HOA! Perfect location, close to Business 16 and Highway 16. Short commute to Charlotte and Charlotte Douglas Airport. Beautiful two story home with gorgeous finishings! Open floorpan with main bedroom on first level. Beautiful tile work in bathrooms with grand walk-in shower in main bathroom. Granite countertops in kitchen with shaker cabinets. Large bonus room, two guest bedrooms and two full bathrooms on second level. Make your appointment to see this stunning home now!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 12-18
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 12-18

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics