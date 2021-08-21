3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $330,000

New Construction home in Denver with no HOA! Perfect location, close to Business 16 and Highway 16. Short commute to Charlotte and Charlotte Douglas Airport. Beautiful two story home with gorgeous finishings! Open floorpan with main bedroom on first level. Beautiful tile work in bathrooms with grand walk-in shower in main bathroom. Granite countertops in kitchen with shaker cabinets. Large bonus room, two guest bedrooms and two full bathrooms on second level. Make your appointment to see this stunning home now!