3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $335,000

Earnest Estates is proud to present this BRAND NEW home in convenient Denver location with NO HOA! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and showcases an open floor plan design with vaulted ceiling and an airy kitchen with white cabinetry, subway tile back splash, large kitchen island, granite countertops and a stylish stainless steel canopy range hood. Spacious owner's retreat with double vanities and an awesome over-sized tiled shower. Beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout the home. Porches on both back and front of home for enjoying the outdoor space. Great Denver location close to dining and shopping amenities, Lake Norman recreational activities, quick access to new Hwy 16, CLT, and Mooresville. Low Lincoln county taxes and top rated schools. It doesn't get better than this!