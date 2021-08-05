New Construction home in Denver with no HOA! Perfect location, close to Business 16 and Highway 16. Short commute to Charlotte and Charlotte Douglas Airport. Beautiful two story home with gorgeous finishings! Open floorpan with main bedroom on first level. Beautiful tile work in bathrooms with grand walk-in shower in main bathroom. Granite countertops in kitchen with shaker cabinets. Large bonus room, two guest bedrooms and two full bathrooms on second level. Make your appointment to see this stunning home now!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
The final buzzer has sounded. The last pitch has popped the mitt. Game over.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 13-21. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Step inside this exquisite waterside estate exuding elegance and style throughout. Entertain guests in the lakeside pool house, featuring fold…
- Updated
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet…
Church starts women’s group
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.