3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $335,000

Earnest Estates is proud to present this BRAND NEW home in convenient Denver location with NO HOA! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and showcase an open floor plan design with vaulted ceilings and an airy kitchen with white cabinetry, subway tile back splash, large kitchen island, granite countertops and a stylish stainless steel canopy range hood. Spacious owner's retreat with double vanities and an awesome over-sized tiled shower. Beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout. Front load garage, large master closet and bathroom, pantry, laundry room. Terrific outdoor space with porches front and back. Great Denver location close to dining and shopping amenities, Lake Norman recreational activities, quick access to new Hwy 16, CLT, and Mooresville. Low Lincoln county taxes and top rated schools. It doesn't get better than this!