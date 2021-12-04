 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $335,900

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $335,900

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $335,900

Brand new home! Lovely three bedroom and two bathroom home in Denver with a rocking chair front porch. All hardwood flooring throughout home. Custom kitchen with granite counter tops with large island, great for prepping and entertainng. Primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom with custom vanity. Two additional spacious bedrooms and full bathroom.

