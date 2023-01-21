 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $339,990

Brand new townhome in amenity rich community! Future clubhouse with gym, yoga studio, meeting rooms and pool. Craftsman style façade with stone accents and carriage style garage door. Open concept interior with 10ft island as the heart of the home! Upgraded ember glazed cabinetry with crown molding, granite countertop, durable LVP floors and LED lighting. Owners suite features tray ceiling, walk in shower and separate water closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs + secluded home office.

