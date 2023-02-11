Located in Westport where you can walk, Swim, Play tennis, and Golf all within the neighborhood. You Can join the club if you wish. If you decide to do so contact the Westport club for fees. This town Home has no units behind it, making it rare and sought after, and also a much-desired end unit with a 2-car attached Garage. There are all types of owners in the community who you will see walking with their pets or simply by themselves. An added bonus is this townhome is conveniently located within walking distance of food lion and multiple restaurants.