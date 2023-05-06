Low Maintenance living near Lake Norman! Just a mile from lake access! Minutes from Route 16. Spend less time on exterior upkeep and yardwork; it's included and enjoy more time exploring the Denver area! Brand new restaurants, breweries, boutiques and everyday conveniences will easily make you feel at home here. The house itself boasts modern upgrades such as shaker style cabinetry with soft close drawers, durable LVP flooring in main living spaces, granite, LED lighting, Eco thermostats and craftsman style fixtures. The open layout is perfect for entertaining, and you’ll even have great outdoor living space with privacy fence. This beautiful and spacious townhome boasts main level living with primary bedroom downstairs. A chef's dream kitchen with gas cooking options, and more! 2 car attached garage is also a huge plus! Sought after schools, with Lincoln County taxes and future pool/clubhouse featuring a gym. Ask about seller concessions! To be Built. Primary residence only.