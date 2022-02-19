 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $349,900

Great townhome in sought after Smithstone. Home is a short walk to Lake Norman, less than ten minutes to two public boat accesses, neighborhood has optional boat/rv storage (based on availability). This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome - 2 car attached garage-has an open floor plan with eat-in kitchen and large breakfast bar. Kitchen features espresso cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances/ gas range. Luxury vinyl plank floors on main level. Fully fenced backyard with patio offers privacy and views of wooded lot. Upstairs features a spacious master bedroom with a tray ceiling, two walk in closets, tile shower and dual vanities. Laundry room convenient to bedrooms and washer/dryer included. There are two additional bedrooms, and a full bath with tile floor and tile tub surround. New paint, lighting, and security storm door. Great location close to restaurants, shopping, parks, golf, lake, schools, and easy access to Charlotte & Huntersville.

