Great townhome in sought after Smithstone. Home is a short walk to Lake Norman, less than ten minutes to two public boat accesses, neighborhood has optional boat/rv storage (based on availability). This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome - 2 car attached garage-has an open floor plan with eat-in kitchen and large breakfast bar. Kitchen features espresso cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances/ gas range. Luxury vinyl plank floors on main level. Fully fenced backyard with patio offers privacy and views of wooded lot. Upstairs features a spacious master bedroom with a tray ceiling, two walk in closets, tile shower and dual vanities. Laundry room convenient to bedrooms and washer/dryer included. There are two additional bedrooms, and a full bath with tile floor and tile tub surround. New paint, lighting, and security storm door. Great location close to restaurants, shopping, parks, golf, lake, schools, and easy access to Charlotte & Huntersville.
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
BestCo LLC, a leading manufacturer of innovative over-the-counter pharmaceutical, vitamin, and supplement products, will significantly expand …
- Updated
As the clock ticked down to zero, the celebration was already well underway. Lake Norman senior Davis Wagner and a couple of his teammates ran…
- Updated
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
The sounds of pops and crackles will soon fill the halls of NASCAR Technical Institute as the newest addition to their long list of programs i…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. For more information regarding specific plo…
- Updated
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
"We have no indication that anyone survived the crash," the sheriff said.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
- Updated
The boat was covered in Gooseneck barnacles, had lost its mast, and its hull and keel were no longer attached, but its precious cargo was still safe.