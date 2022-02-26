 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $350,000

Beautiful end unit townhome in the sought after Smithstone Community! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage. Only 4 years old and still feels brand new! Open floor plan with large breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Upstairs you will find your spacious master bedroom with tray ceiling, double sink vanity, tile shower, and dual walk-in closets. Private back patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining this spring. You'll also get to enjoy the amazing community features including the pool, clubhouse, and kayak launch site. All of this while being in the perfect location in Denver..Close to restaurants, shopping, public boat launches, parks, schools, and golf. Water and lawn maintenance included in the HOA also. You're not going to want to miss this one!

