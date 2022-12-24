 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Mooresville Tribune is partnering with Pinnacle Institute of Cosmetology who is sponsoring 275 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $350,000

Gorgeous Townhome in Mariner's Pointe! 3 Bedroom 2.5 baths. Attractive Curb Appeal. 2 Car Garage. Interior is neutral w/ Dark Laminate Hardwoods Throughout The Downstairs. White Kitchen Cabinets, Beautiful Granite Counters, Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Tile Backsplash! Breakfast/Dining Area with Barn Doors Leading to 10x18 ft Rear Deck Facing Natural Woods! Large Master Suite Upstairs w/ Tray Ceiling, Walk in Closet, Dual Vanities w/Granite Counters, and Tiled Shower. Tankless Gas Water Heater and Gas Heat. Front Yard has Irrigation. HOA Covers Water, Exterior Maintenance, and Lawn Care. Community Features include Club House, Pool, and Community Boat Dock. This Townhome Is Clean and Move In Ready!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lake Norman Regional names new COO

Lake Norman Regional names new COO

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center welcomes Alec Grabowski as network chief operating officer, managing hospital operations, in the North Car…