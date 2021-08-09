 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $369,900

Better then new! Convenient location in the popular, growing DENVER area with lake amenities nearby! This charming craftsman-style home in Westport community offers: 3 BDRM, 2 BATH with owner's suite on the main level! Hardwood flooring, granite countertops with new backsplash, a spacious walk-in attic above the garage. Lawns, including private gated side courtyard, maintained by HOA. Walk to Westport Golf Course.Residents have option to join Westport Club (Golf, Swim, Tennis, Fitness ). Gym and clubhouse are under construction.EASY commute to: CHARLOTTE, AIRPORT or trip to Mountains! Convenience to shopping & restaurants - As close to the lake without being on the lake!

