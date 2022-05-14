3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $369,990

Low Maintenance living near Lake Norman! Just a mile from lake access! Spend less time on exterior upkeep and yardwork and enjoy more time exploring the up and coming Denver area! With brand new restaurants, breweries, boutiques and everyday conveniences, you will easily feel at home in this location. The house itself boasts modern upgrades such as shaker style cabinetry with soft close drawers, durable LVP flooring in main living spaces, granite, LED lighting, Nest thermostats and craftsman style fixtures. The open layout is perfect for entertaining and you’ll even have outdoor living space with privacy fence. Be in your new home before the end of the year! $4,000 in closing cost assistance with use of in-house lender too!