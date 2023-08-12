Come see this beautiful well maintained three bedroom, two bath home located in the Creek Park development in Denver. The open floorplan is great for entertaining, or you can sit on the covered back patio and enjoy some time to yourself. Kitchen features a gas range and an amazing granite top oversized island. This amazing home is conveniently located to local shopping and restaurants, and Highway 16. Just 30 minutes from downtown Charlotte and Charlotte Douglas Airport. HOA dues include lawn maintenance and trash pickup. The home has a nice fenced in back yard and is located just two houses from the community pool.