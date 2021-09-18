3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $385,000

This one is a beauty! Great location near schools and an easy commute to Charlotte and surrounding areas. This 3 bedroom 2 bath stunner is a brand new construction home with so many high-end details that make this beautiful farmhouse style open floorplan a cannot miss opportunity for buyers. A rocking chair front porch leads to a spacious living area that opens to the dining and fully equipped kitchen, including the refrigerator and walk-in pantry. Perfect for families and entertaining! A large covered back porch looks out onto a backyard perfect for playing, the master suite is serene including two vanities, a large tiled shower, a separate potty room, and WOW what a master closet! Do not miss this one!!