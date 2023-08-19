Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath ranch in Denver, NC! Fantastic neighborhood with community pool! Located in the highly sought after Canopy Creek development, this 2021 built home features an open floor plan, fenced in backyard, freshly painted interior and high end finishes throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops, new pendant lights over island cabinet and SS appliances(gas range, microwave and dishwasher). Primary suite offers double sink vanity w/ granite countertops and walk-in shower in primary bath and walk-in closet. 2 car garage as well! Don’t miss!