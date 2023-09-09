Absolutely adorable Denver home with great character and close to all things Westport. Step on up to your large covered front porch and enjoy a morning up of coffee or afternoon glass of wine. Inside is a large entry with an open floorplan. Great kitchen space with island. The primary bedroom is on the 1st floor with nice ensuite - dual sink vanity and walk in tiled shower. as is one of 2 guest rooms w/ access to another full bath. Upstairs is a large guest bedroom with a full bath. Fenced side yard with patio. Parking is a breeze in your two car garage plus street parking right outside the front door. Great features like engineered hardwood floors, SS appliances and a walk in attic for storage. Roof/HVAC 2017. Excellent location with walkable access to Westport Swim and Tennis (w/ Pickleball courts and fitness center) & Golf Club (separate dues) plus grocery stores and restaurants - AND the LKN Boat Launch is 4 miles away. Highly Desired St. James and North Lincoln Schools.