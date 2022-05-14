3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $392,990

This is the private wooded lot you’ve been looking for! End unit with vinyl privacy fences on each side. Long tree lined entry road leads you into the community which is conveniently located off Business 16 nearby many shops and restaurants. Cute craftsman façade with dark blue hardie plank siding, stone accents and carriage style 2 car garage. Inside you’ll find 3 spacious bedrooms; the master bedroom being on the main level! Storage galore! Walk in closets, walk in pantry and walk in attic storage (which is a conditioned space!) Your dream kitchen features 10ft long island at the heart of the home. With modern cabinetry, LVP flooring in main living spaces and craftsman style fixtures, you’ll be wowed by the included features. Plus, you’ll enjoy low maintenance living with lawn care included! Future pool/clubhouse/fitness center within walking distance.