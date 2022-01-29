 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $398,000

Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath, one story ranch home in one of Denver NC's most sought after neighborhoods, Covington of Lake Norman. The home is like new and has been meticulously maintained. There are tons of upgrades including 10 ft ceilings, beautiful wainscoting, tilt out windows, granite, and laundry/mud room off the garage area. The main living space opens up to a massive kitchen featuring a 13.5 ft granite kitchen island and breakfast nook over looking your private fenced in back yard. The primary bedroom has tray ceiling, ensuite with double vanity, separate tub & walk in shower with glass doors. Outside you will enjoy your covered patio area, a second additional enlarged patio and a bonus deck for outdoor entertaining. The neighborhood has a community pool, sidewalks, playground, RV & boat storage, Great location down the street from Lake Norman, walking distance to Westport Golf Club, close to shopping, highway 16. Choice location for commuting to Charlotte, Hickory or Mooresville.

