3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $400,000

Why wait for new construction, this home has a wrought iron fence and blinds throughout, picture molding around the windows and ready for you to move right in! You'll love relaxing on the expanded covered back patio area. Front and back lawn maintenance & trash pickup are included in your HOA dues, A rocking chair front porch greets you along with a 2 car garage. Granite Countertops and an oversized kitchen island, stainless steel appliances w/ a gas cooking range, large pantry, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel refrigerator. Open Floor plan with a large primary bedroom and tile flooring in the bathrooms. One bedroom could be used as a home office. Do not wait as this one will not last long. Easy commute to Charlotte and all the shops in Denver.